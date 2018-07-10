Daily Deals (7-10-2018)

When the Porsche Design BOOK ONE launched in 2017, it was a pretty impress 2-in-1 notebook with a detachable keyboard, a 360 degree hinge, pen and top tier specs. It also had a top tier price tag: $2500.
That was more than a year ago. Today you can pick one up for $1300. That’s still a lot of money, but it’s not an unreasonable price for a 3.5 pound computer with a 13.3 inch, 3200 x 1800 pixel display, an Intel Core i7-7500U processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of solid state storage, Thunderbolt 3 support, and Windows 10 Pro.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Porsche Design BOOK ONE 13″ 2-in-1 w/Core i7-7500U/16GB/512GB for $1300 – Newegg
- Samsung Chromebook Pro 12″ convertible w/Core M3-6Y30/4GB/64GB for $480 – Best Buy
Accessories
- Team 128GB microSD card for $29 – Newegg
- Samsung Qi fast wireless charging stand for $40 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
Audio
- UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker for $60 – Dell
- Philips SHB9100 Bluetoot on-ear headphones (red) for $20 – Newegg
- Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth speaker for $170 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
Free stuff
- Naruto Shippunden Uncut Season 1 for free – Microsoft Store
- A Shadow in Summer eBook by Daniel Abraham for free – Tor
Other
- Amazon Echo Dot for $35 – Amazon
- Select Amazon Dash buttons for $1 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
You can find more bargains in our daily deals section.
Leave a Reply