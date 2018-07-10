Daily Deals (7-10-2018)

When the Porsche Design BOOK ONE launched in 2017, it was a pretty impress 2-in-1 notebook with a detachable keyboard, a 360 degree hinge, pen and top tier specs. It also had a top tier price tag: $2500.

That was more than a year ago. Today you can pick one up for $1300. That’s still a lot of money, but it’s not an unreasonable price for a 3.5 pound computer with a 13.3 inch, 3200 x 1800 pixel display, an Intel Core i7-7500U processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of solid state storage, Thunderbolt 3 support, and Windows 10 Pro.

