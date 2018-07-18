Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6 will let you drop your phone more often

Corning’s Gorilla Glass has been protecting smartphone displays for years, and now the company says its latest iteration is designed to withstand falls from greater heights… and more frequent falls.

Gorilla Glass 6 was able to withstand 15 drops onto a rough surface from a height of one meter (3.3 feet) in Corning’s laboratory tests. The company says it performs twice as well as Gorilla Glass 5 in those tests.

In theory that means you should be able to drop your phone about 7 times a year for two years before the glass covering your phone’s screen breaks (or the glass on the rear of the device.if you have a phone with a glass back)

In practice, your real-world results will probably depend on the surface, height, angle of impact and other factors.

Corning says “multiple customers” are evaluating the new solution and that we should start to see devices featuring Gorilla Glass 6 in the next few months.