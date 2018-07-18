Liliputing

Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6 will let you drop your phone more often

at by 1 Comment

Corning’s Gorilla Glass has been protecting smartphone displays for years, and now the company says its latest iteration is designed to withstand falls from greater heights… and more frequent falls.

Gorilla Glass 6 was able to withstand 15 drops onto a rough surface from a height of one meter (3.3 feet) in Corning’s laboratory tests. The company says it performs twice as well as Gorilla Glass 5 in those tests.

In theory that means you should be able to drop your phone about 7 times a year for two years before the glass covering your phone’s screen breaks (or the glass on the rear of the device.if you have a phone with a glass back)

In practice, your real-world results will probably depend on the surface, height, angle of impact and other factors.

Corning says “multiple customers” are evaluating the new solution and that we should start to see devices featuring Gorilla Glass 6 in the next few months.

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
zdanee
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I can drop my phone as many times as I want! You don’t tell me how many times can I drop it! * drops phone * *&#CRASH@&*

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago