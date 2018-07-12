Blackmagic eGPU boosts MacBook Pro graphics up to 8x

Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptops should be a lot faster than previous models thanks to their new 8th-gen Intel Core processors. And Apple has also bumped up the graphics for both the 13 inch and 15 inch models.

But if you need a bigger boost in graphics performance, Apple worked with Blackmagic Design on a new eGPU (external GPU) that can offer up to 8 times the graphics performance you’d get using the laptop on its own… if you have a 13 inch MacBook Pro. The 15 inch model is said to get a 2.8x performance increased when use with the new eGPU.

The Blackmagic eGPU is available from Apple for $699.

While that price is a little high for an external graphics dock, this one comes with an AMD Radeon Pro 580 graphics processor, which means you don’t need to bring your own graphics card. Unfortunately it also means you probably won’t be able to upgrade to a more powerful card down the line.

It features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and four USB 3 ports and the dock supports 85 watt power delivery, which means you should be able to charge a MacBook Pro just by plugging it into the eGPU.

The Blackmagic eGPU is also said to be the first to support LG’s UltraFine 5K display. All you have to do is plug the display into one of the eGPU’s Thunderbolt 3 ports.

via The Verge