Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro lineup: 8th-gen Intel Core chips, more RAM, display, keyboard, and Touch Bar improvements

Apple is launching a new generation of MacBook Pro laptops today with Intel Coffee Lake processors, support for up to 32GB of RAM on the larger models, and a design that should look familiar… but which include a few improvements including a quieter keyboard and a bigger battery.

The new MacBook Pro laptops with 8th-gen Intel Core chips go up for order starting today, with 13.3 inch models starting at $1,799 and 15 inch MacBook Pro models starting at $2,399.

Apple also continues to offer some cheaper MacBook Pro 13 inch models with 7th-gen Intel Core chips and no Touch Bar for $1299 and up.

Apple says highlights of the new models include a high-resolution display with the company’s True Tone technology, 500 nits of brightness, and P3 wide color gamut and the inclusion of an Apple T2 chip for security features including secure boot, encrypted storage, and support for using “Hey Siri” to activate Apple’s voice assistant by talking.

The Touch Bar above the keyboard also now features a True Tone display.

The 15 inch MacBook Pro comes with a choice of 6-core Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processors, AMD Radeon Pro discrete graphics, up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM and up to 4TB of solid state storage.

Apple says the new model is up to 70 percent faster than its predecessor.

The notebook has a 2880 x 1800 pixel display and it can support up to four external 4K displays or two 5120 x 2880 px displays.

Apple outfitted the new 15 inch MacBook Pro with an 83.6 Wh battery. The laptop measures 13.8″ x 9.5″ x 0.6″ and weighs 4 pounds.

Apple’s new 13 inch MacBook Pro supports quad-core Core i5 or Core i7 chips, Intel Iris Plus 655 graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR3-2133 memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

The company says the new 13 inch model is up to twice as fast as previous-gen models.

The smaller model has a 2560 x 1660 pixel display and it can handle up to two external 4K displays. The notebook has a 58 Wh battery. The 13 inch MacBook Pro measures 12″ x 8.4″ x 0.6″ and weighs 3 pounds.

No matter the screen size, you get our Thunderbolt 3 ports which can be used for charging, data, or video. Both laptops also have stereo speakers, three microphones, and 3.5mm audio jacks. And they support 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.