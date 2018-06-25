Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is a budget phone with a big battery, big screen… and a notch

Xiaomi’s latest smartphone features a 5.84 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel display (with a notch), a 4,000 mAh batter, dual rear cameras, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro‘s most distinctive feature might be the price though: you’ll be able to pick one up in China this week for as little as 999 RMB ($153 US).

The entry-level price gets you a phone with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but Xiaomi will also offer a 4GB/32GB model for 1,199 RMB ($183) or a 4GB/64GB version for 1,299 RMB ($199)

The phone has 12MP and 5MP cameras on the back, allowing you to snap portrait-style photos with a blurred background. But there’s also support for portrait mode using the front-facing camera thanks to an AI/software-based feature similar to the one Google introduced with its Pixel 2 smartphones.

Other features include dual SIM support, a microSD card reader, face unlock support, and a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro supports 802.11n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and 4G LTE, but it’s unlikely that you’ll get much support for US wireless networks.

via MIUI Forum