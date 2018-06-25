Liliputing

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 is a $170 tablet with mid-range phone specs

at by

The Android tablet space isn’t quite as exciting as it once was, but a few companies including Samsung and Huawei continue to crank out devices with respectable hardware and premium price tags rather than just going after Amazon’s Fire tablets in the low-end space.

And then there’s Xiaomi, who just launched a new 8 inch tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, at least 3GB of RAM, and a starting price of $170.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 is up for pre-order in China and it’s set to start shipping later this week.

Xiaomi will offer three different configurations:

  • 3GB RAM/32GB storage/WiFi-only for 1099 RMB ($168 US)
  • 4GB RAM/64GB storage/WiFi-only for 1399 RMB ($214)
  • 4GB RAM/64GB storage/4G LTE for 1499 RMB ($229)

Each model is available in black or rose gold, and each supports 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The tablet features a 6,600 mAh battery with 10W fast charging and a USB Type-C port. It has stereo speakers, dual microphones, a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera with face unlock support.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 measures 7.9″ x 4.7″ x 0.3″ and weighs about 12 ounces.

While Xiaomi doesn’t typically sell its tablets outright in the United States, you’ll probably be able to pick this up from third-party resellers in the not too distant future. The 4G model should support a number of Asian and European wireless carriers, but you probably won’t get 4G speeds if you use it with US networks. That’s not really an issue with the Wifi-only models.

Update: Geekbuying is taking pre-orders for $240 to $320, depending on the configuration.

via MI ForumUI

bolomkxxviii
Really glad to see this tablet. I am hoping for a 10″ version with similar specs/price. My current 10″ tablet is finally at the point it needs replacement. 8″ tablets are just a bit too small for my old eyes. I bit more money for the 4/64 version and a bit more money for a 10″ variant would be well worth it. Not interested in the Chrome tablets. Maybe some day, but not anytime soon.

15 hours ago
Check out the Huawei M5 10 ” as replacement for your old tablet. I own the 8″ version, but they also sell the 10 ” on Amazon. It has some excellent specs and worthy of consideration.

8 hours ago
Schell
Buy a ipad, why lose money in chink clones if you can buy a real one for nothing

8 hours ago
As an iPad Pro owner, I don’t really see a reason why to pick iPad over something like Xiaomi or Huawei.
iPads are as good as any other tablet, they do not have one single advantage over competition .. so why bother with iPads when you can buy something cheaper and with the same functionality.

6 hours ago
rrtyt
why not with fedora?
i hate android

15 hours ago
ThornC
Looks interesting, hopefully it will arrive to Europe… otherwise I may consider trying out one of those re-sellers of Chinese stuff…

13 hours ago