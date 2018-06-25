Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 is a $170 tablet with mid-range phone specs

The Android tablet space isn’t quite as exciting as it once was, but a few companies including Samsung and Huawei continue to crank out devices with respectable hardware and premium price tags rather than just going after Amazon’s Fire tablets in the low-end space.

And then there’s Xiaomi, who just launched a new 8 inch tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, at least 3GB of RAM, and a starting price of $170.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 is up for pre-order in China and it’s set to start shipping later this week.

Xiaomi will offer three different configurations:

3GB RAM/32GB storage/WiFi-only for 1099 RMB ($168 US)

4GB RAM/64GB storage/WiFi-only for 1399 RMB ($214)

4GB RAM/64GB storage/4G LTE for 1499 RMB ($229)

Each model is available in black or rose gold, and each supports 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The tablet features a 6,600 mAh battery with 10W fast charging and a USB Type-C port. It has stereo speakers, dual microphones, a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera with face unlock support.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 measures 7.9″ x 4.7″ x 0.3″ and weighs about 12 ounces.

While Xiaomi doesn’t typically sell its tablets outright in the United States, you’ll probably be able to pick this up from third-party resellers in the not too distant future. The 4G model should support a number of Asian and European wireless carriers, but you probably won’t get 4G speeds if you use it with US networks. That’s not really an issue with the Wifi-only models.

Update: Geekbuying is taking pre-orders for $240 to $320, depending on the configuration.

via MI ForumUI