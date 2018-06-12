Xiaomi launches Redmi 6 budget smartphone (with dual cameras, face unlock)

Chinese device maker Xiaomi’s latest entry-level smartphones continue a trend of bringing previously high-end features to cheaper handsets.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 goes on sale in China later this week for about $125 and up, and the smartphone features dual rear cameras, a fingerprint reader and support for face unlock, an 18:9 display, and at least 3GB of RAM.

There’s also an even cheaper Redmi 6A sells for just $95, but that model lacks many of the features found on the (slightly) pricier version.

Both phones feature 5.45 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel IPS displays, 5MP front-facing cameras, and 3,000 mAh batteries.

But the Redmi 6 has a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, a 12MP + 5MP rear camera system, and a choice of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (for $125) or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (for $155)

The $95 Redmi 6A has a Helio A22 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a single 13MP rear camera, and no fingerprint reader. It does support face unlock though.

Like most Xiaomi phones, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to buy one of these new Redmi devices for use with a US wireless carrier. But they should be available in China starting June 15th and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them hit other markets such as India in the future.

via MIUI Forum