Vivo NEX teardown shows how the pop-up camera, in-display fingerprint sensor work

The Vivo NEX is one of the most unusual smartphones to ship in years, thanks to its front-facing camera that hides behind the screen when it’s not in use, its in-display fingerprint sensor, and its unusual vibrating earpiece that’s also hidden behind the display.

In an effort to make a phone with a high screen-to-body ratio, Vivo used a combination of new and existing technologies to hide pretty much everything you’d normally see on the front of a phone.

The folks at MyFixGuide wanted to see how it all works, so they dissected one of Vivo’s fancy new phones.

Among other things, the teardown confirms that the phone sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of LPDDR4 memory, and a 4,000 mAh, 15.4 Wh battery.

But the unusual components include the spring-loaded motor that pushes the front camera upward when you need it, an under-glass fingerprint reader that uses a special camera to detect your prints through the phone’s OLED screen, and a vibration motor which helps project sound through the top of the display when you’re on a phone call.

If you’re wondering how repairable the phone is, it’s also worth noting that MyFixGuide couldn’t find any screws holding the back cover in place… but heating up the phone to melt the adhesive wasn’t enough to get the rear cover off (although it did loosen the display enough to lift that up). So you’ll need to pry open the case with a knife or a similar tool, which could lead to damage.

Also, good luck finding replacements for the somewhat unique components in this phone. But it’s still pretty cool to see what it looks like when taken apart.

You can find more photos at MyFixGuide. The Vivo NEX is available in China for about $600. There’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to buy the phone in other countries.