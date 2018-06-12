Vivo NEX smartphone with pop-out camera launches (in China)

When Vivo first unveiled a smartphone with a front-facing camera that pops out from inside the device when you need it and hides when you don’t, the company called it a concept device.

But a few months later, the Chinese phone maker is officially launching its first phone with a pop-up camera. The Vivo NEX features a 6.59 inch display, virtually no top or side bezels, and a camera that’s only there when you need it.

The Vivo NEX goes on sale soon in China for about $610 and up.

An entry-level model features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. But there’s also a $700 model with a Snapdragon 845 processor and 8GB of RAM.

Or if you want to go all out, the company is offering a $780 version with a Snapdragon 845 chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Higher-priced models have an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the cheaper version has a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone.

Each version has dual rear cameras (with 12MP + 5MP sensors), AI features for things like automatic scene recognition, and Android 81 software (with Vivo’s FunTouch user interface).

Other features include a 4,000 mAh battery, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

But the most notable thing about the phone is probably its bezels and front camera systems. Unlike most phones with slim top bezels, there’s no notch. Instead, there’s just a uniform top border that measures about 2.16mm thick.

The side bezels are 1.71mm and the bottom one is 5.08mm, giving the phone a larger chin than Apple’s iPhone X, but giving the Vivo NEX one of the highest screen-to-body ratios of any smartphone to date, at about 91 percent (according to Vivo, at least).

Of course, the front camera isn’t the only thing most companies put in the top bezel (or notch). So Vivo also had to embed the proximity sensor in the display and slim top bezel, and replace the typical earpiece speaker with a bone conduction system that vibrates to deliver sound.

While Vivo is one of the world’s top 5 smartphone makers, the company does most of its business in India and its home country of China, and there’s no word on if or when we’ll see the NEX in other markets.

via MySmartPrice, The QuIcKTECH (YouTube), and Android Central (1) (2)



