Upcoming “Cheza” Chromebook is a 2-in-1 tablet with Snapdragon 845

at by 3 Comments

There are Android smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chips, and soon there will be Windows laptops and tablets powered by the same processor (or one very much like it anyway). So what’s next?

A 2-in-1 Chromebook with a detachable keyboard, apparently.

About Chromebooks spotted Chromium source code commits pointing to an upcoming device that matches that description.

It’s code-named “Cheza,” and here’s what we know so far:

  • It’s probably a 2-in-1 device with a tablet that attaches to a keyboard for use in laptop mode.
  • There’s a 2560 x 1440 pixel display
  • There’s a USB Type-C port that can be used for connecting an external display, transferring data, or (probably) charging.

While we’ve seen Chromebooks with Intel, Rockchip, and MediaTek processors in the past, this would be one of the first to feature a Qualcomm processor. That’s important not only because it would give customers more choices, but also because Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 800 series chips have something none of those other chips has: an integrated LTE modem.

It’s likely that the Cheza Chrome OS tablet could be an “always connected” device that lets you get online using mobile data when WiFi isn’t available.

 

What a cheesy name.

Tobi
So will these cost $800 as well??

davidlt
You missed couple of things from the commits:
– Pen support
– eSIM (very recent changes) support

