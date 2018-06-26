Shuttle’s DH02U mini PC packs NVIDIA graphics, measures 1.7 inches thick

Shuttle is updating its line of small form-factor PCs with two of the smallest desktops to feature NVIDIA GeForce graphics.

The Shutttle DH02U measures 7.5″ x 6.5″ x 1.7″ and features an Intel Celeron 3865U dual-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, while the Shuttle DH02U5 is the same size and packs an Intel Core i5-7200U dual-core processor and GTX 1050 graphics.

Both are available now in Europe, with the Celeron-powered model priced at 726 Euros ($845) and the Core i5 model going for 999 Euros ($1165)

The little PCs support up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and have two SODIMM slots. There’s also a 2.5 inch drive bay for a solid state drive or SSD and an M.2 2280 slot that can be used for NVMe SSDs.

The DH02U series computers feature four HDMI 2.0b ports, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, audio, and RS-232 ports and support Windows 10 and Linux 64-bit operating systems.

Tthey’re aimed at the enterprise market, where the little computers could be used for point-of-sales, digital signage, or other environments where you might want a compact computer capable of driving multiple displays. But the only thing stopping you from buying one for home use is probably the relatively high price for a computer with a laptop-class 15 watt processor (even if it does come with desktop-class discrete graphics).

press release and Shuttle DH02U series web page