Shuttle unveils Intel Coffee Lake mini PCs

Small form-factor PC maker Shuttle is starting to show off a line of mini computers with Intel Coffee Lake processors.

The Shuttle DH310 is an entry-level model with support for up to a 6-core, 12-thread processor, while the Shuttle DH370 is a slightly higher-end version with a rugged design.

Shuttle also has an XH310 model with similar specs, but a design that’s more obviously geared toward industrial/commercial/enterprise applications with additional ports and other features.

AnandTech got a look at the new mini PCs at Computex earlier this month, but Shuttle has also released a brochure with specs (but no prices or release dates).

The Shuttle DH310 and DH370 measure about 7.5″ x 6.5″ x 1.7″ and feature dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, audio, and COM ports.

They also have room under the hood for 2.5 inch drives as well as M.2 2280 and M.2 2230 cards and support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 or DDR4-2666 memory, depending on the configuration.

They each support 65W Intel Coffee Lake-S processors, but despite having an LGA1151 v2 socket, AnandTech reports that the motherboards cannot be upgraded,

Shuttle’s XH310 is a bit bigger, measuring 9.5″ x 7.9″ x 2.8″ and fearing an optical disc drive, and a VGA port, among other things.

You can find more details at AnandTech.