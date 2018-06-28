Samsung’s ISOCELL Plus tech promises better smartphone photography

Rival Korean smartphone maker LG may be developing a phone with 5 cameras, but Samsung is taking a different approach toward helping you capture better photos with a smartphone.

The company says its new ISOCELL Plus technology will capture more light, enabling you to snap better shots in low light environments and clearer, more accurate images in all lighting conditions.

There’s a lot of technical jargon involved in how ISOCELL Plus works, but as the name suggests it’s basically an upgraded version of the ISOCELL technology Samsung has been using for smartphone cameras since 2013.

While ISOCELL created a physical barrier between neighboring pixels in order to reduce color bleeding and let each pixel absorb more light, the new ISOCELL Plus system uses a new type of material from Fujifilm to improve the isolation between pixels in order to reduce “optical loss and light reflection.”

Samsung says the result is a 15 percent improvement in light sensitivity and support for smaller image sensors, which means it can be used for smartphone cameras with 20MP or higher sensors.

Samsung is showing off the new technology at Mobile World Congress Shanghai this week, but the company hasn’t announced any phones that will make use of ISOCELL Plus yet. That hasn’t stopped people from wildly speculating that it will be included in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 though.