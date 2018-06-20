Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2 on the way (leaks)

Samsung appears to have a new 10 inch Android tablet on the way. The folks at Mobielkopen got their hands on a user manual for a previously unannounced device called the Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced 2.

It appears to be a 1.2 pound tablet with a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a Samsung Exynos 7870 processor, and a body that measures about 9.9″ x 6.5″ x 0.3″.

While most of the document is written in Korean, there’s enough English-language material to give us a good idea of what to expect.

Other features include Bluetooth 4.2, a microSD card slot, a USB Type-C port, Android 8 Oreo software, and front and rear cameras (including HDR support for the rear camera and an LED flash for the front).

There’s no word on the price or release date, but the age of the tablet’s Exynos 7870 processor and lack of pen support would seem to suggest that this will be a mid-range model (with some premium features like a full HD display).

via Tablet News