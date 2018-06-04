Samsung Chromebook Plus is second Chromebook to support Linux apps (Project Crostini)

Google announced last month that it was bringing the ability to run Linux apps to Chromebooks, confirming the existence of Project Crostini, which was first spotted in the Chromium code earlier this year, and which adventurous users have been testing for months.

Up until now you’ve needed a Google Pixelbook to try Crostini. Now it looks like Google has added support for a second Chromebook.

Several users have noted in recent days that Crostini now works on the Samsung Chromebook Plus, allowing you to run desktop Linux apps alongside Chrome apps.

In order to try Crostini, you’ll need to switch to the Chrome OS developer channel and then jump through a few hoops to get started. It doesn’t look like a complicated process, but you should keep a few things in mind:

The Dev channel is inherently less stable than the Beta or stable channels, so you’re more likely to encounter bugs.

Crostini is still experimental, so don’t expect everything to work perfectly.

Still, if you’ve been looking for a way to install and run desktop applications that aren’t natively available for Chrome OS or Android (because Android apps also run on many Chromebooks these days), and didn’t want to go through the trouble of installing a full-fledged GNU/Linux operating system on your Chromebook, Crostini seems like a promising way to get more out of a Chromebook.

It’ll likely roll out to additional Chromebooks in the future. But right now, the Samsung Chromebook Plus is the most affordable Crostini-compatible device. You can pick one up for about $420 at the moment, which is a lot less than the $999 starting price for a Google Pixelbook (or even the discounted $750 price that the Pixelbook is selling for today).

The Samsung Chromebook pro is a convertible laptop with a 12.3 inch, 2400 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display, pen support, a Rockchip OP1 hexa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

