Report: LG V40 may have 5 cameras (3 back, 2 front)

The LG V35 ThinQ was just announced last month, but the LG V40 rumor mill is already starting to heat up, and Android Police reports the phone may have a distinctive feature… or rather five of them.

According to the website, the LG V40 will have a total of five cameras, with three on the back of the phone and two on the front.

The front-facing cameras are expected to be used for advanced facial recognition, allowing you to login to your phone by looking at it. This is a feature that’s already available for a number of existing phones, but some phones promise better accuracy and security than others. A multi-camera setup would probably help put the V40 in the “better” group.

Dual front cameras could also enable support for portrait-style selfies with blurred background effects, among other things… although that’s a feature that can also be achieved using software.

The rear cameras are expected to feature a wide-angle lens, and ultra wide-angle lens, and… something else (maybe a zoom lens?)

There are a handful of quad-camera phones on the market featuring dual front and rear cameras. But the Huawei P20 Pro is the only camera to date to feature three rear cameras. But as silly as it sounds, adding more cameras does solve some interesting photographic challenges.

Some high-end phones are capable of taking fantastic pictures in certain situations. But they can’t compete with a decent DSLR or mirrorless camera with interchangeable lenses when it comes to manual controls, telephoto zoom, or other advanced features.

One solution is to create a modular phone that could actually use interchangeable lenses or even swappable camera systems. But another is to just cram a whole bunch of specialized cameras on the back of the phone so that you can use whichever subset of cameras and lenses is appropriate.

That’s the approach Light is taking with its L16 camera… which has 16 camera modules stuffed into a device a little bigger than a typical smartphone.

Are 18-camera smartphones on the way (including two on the front)? Maybe… but I wouldn’t bet on it anytime soon. Still, as much as people mocked the idea of 5-blade razors, once they became a thing people actually found them kind of useful. I wouldn’t be surprised if the same is said of 5-camera (or more) smartphones.

Anyway, back to the LG V40, Android Police reports that aside from the unusual camera setup, it’ll have a quad DAC, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a big screen with a notch for the camera section at the top.