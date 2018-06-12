Report: Intel to launch its first discrete graphics chips in 2020

Intel’s been releasing processors with decent integrated graphics for years, enabling support for 4K video playback, hardware-accelerated video encoding and 3D content, among other things. But serious gamers, graphic designers, and cryptocurrency miners still tend to prefer discrete graphics solutions from NVIDIA or AMD when they’re looking for better performance.

But Intel plans to offer its own discrete GPU… in a few years.

Last year the company hired former AMD VP Raja Koduri toe head up its graphics division. Now MarketWatch reports that Intel is on track to launch its first discrete graphics solution in 2020.

That might seem like a long time from now, but MarketWatch notes that it usually takes about 3 years to develop a new GPU and bring it to market, so the timeline is actually pretty aggressive.

We’ll have to wait a few years to see how Intel’s upcoming graphics solutions stack up against whatever it is that NVIDIA and AMD are selling by then though.

It’s also interesting to note that while increased competition in the GPU space will likely be good news for gamers, Intel probably isn’t just doing this to go after that market. GPU technology can also be utilized for hardware-accelerated AI and machine learning, among other things… and in case you hadn’t noticed, that seems to be a huge growth market in computing right now.