Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Wear 2500 chip for kid-friendly smartwatches

It’s been a few years since Qualcomm has released a processor designed specifically for smartwatches, which some folks blame for the relatively stagnant state of the Android Wear Wear OS platform.

Now Qualcomm has a new chip… but the Snapdragon Wear 2500 is aimed at a pretty specific niche: “connected kids watches.”

Qualcom says the new processor is a quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor with “Adreno-class graphics” and support for a 5MP camera, allowing parents to make video calls to their kids or for kids to shoot videos on the go.

There’s also an integrated modem for 4G LTE connectivity, support for NFC, and the Snapdragon Wear 2500 is designed for devices running an “optimized version of Android for kids” that runs on devices with as little as 512MB of RAM.

It also seems to be different from Wear OS and while there will be support for games and apps, you probably won’t get smartphone notifications and other features typically available for smartwathces… because these watches aren’t really designed for adults (or teens or tweens) with phones.

The chip maker says the new processor is smaller than its predecessor, and more energy efficient, offering up to 14 percent more battery life.

Companies including Huawei and InvenSense have already announced plans to released kids watches with Snapdragon Wear 2500 chips and the new Android for Kids operating system.

So will Qualcomm’s first new wearable chip in 2 years breathe new life into the wearable space? That’s unclear. Obviously the company sees connected kids watches as a growth opportunity. But since the Snapdragon 2500 isn’t designed for Wear OS at all, it obviously isn’t going to do much to help drive Google’s smartwatch OS forward.