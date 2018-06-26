Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 429, 439, and 632 smartphone chips

Qualcomm is adding three new chips to its mid-range smartphone processor lineup.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 is aimed at mid-to-high end smartphone and it features support for 4K video recording, dual cameras (up to 13MP + 13MP), and 40 percent better performance than a Snapdragon 626 chip.

Qulcomm’s Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 439 are designed for lower-cost devices and bring a 25 percent improvement in terms of performance and efficiency compared with the older Snapdragon 430 and 425 chips, respectively.

The new chips are expected to launch in the second half of 2018, which means we could start to see devices with the new chips later this year.

In addition to the general performance gains over their predecessors, the Snapdragon 439 has an Adreno 505 GPU for up to a 20 percent boost in graphics rendering over the Snapdragon 430, while the Snapdragon 429 is up to 50 percent faster than the Snapdragon 425 in terms of graphics performance, thanks to its Adreno 504 GPU.

Both chips also support dual cameras (8MP + 8MP), although the 439 can also optionally support a 21MP single camera, while 429 tops out at 16MP single-camera setups.

The new Snapdragon 400 series chips also feature Qualcomm X6 LTE modems, while the Snapdragon 632 has an X9 LTE modem.

more details at AnandTech