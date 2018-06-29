OPPO Find X with slide-out cameras launches in China for $755 and up

The OPPO Find X is one of the most unusual smartphones expected to launch this year. It has a slim top bezel, and at first glance it appears to have no front or rear camera. But that’s because both cameras are hidden away inside the phone when you’re not using them. A portion of the phone slides up when you need to take a picture or use face recognition.

Those fancy features don’t come cheap: the OPPO Find X is expected to sell for 999 Euros ($1155) and up when it goes on sale in Europe in August.

But the phone will unsurprisingly be more affordable in OPPO’s home country of China: the company just launched the phone in China, where prices are expected to start at 4999 RMB (about $755 US).

The OPPO Find X features a 6.42 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel display and 1.65mm side borders, a 1.9mm top border, and a 3.4mm bottom border. The company says that gives the phone a 93.8 screen-to-body rati.

It also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 25MP front camera with 3D face scanning features, and a 16MP + 20MP dual rear camera system. The phone also has a 3,730 mAh battery.

OPPO offers three different versions of the phone, and here are their Chinese prices:

OPPO Find X with 128GB of storage for 4999 RMB ($755)

OPPO Find X with 256GB of storage for 5999 RMB ($905)

OPPO Finx X Lamborghini Edition with 512GB of storage for 9999 RMB ($1510)

In addition to more storage and a custom design, the most expensive model is also the first phone to support OPPO’s SuperVOOC fast charging system. The other models feature standard VOOC fast charging. But it has a smaller 3400 mAh battery.

OPPO will also throw in a pair of its new O-Free truly wireless earbuds with the purchase of a Lamborghini edition model. The earbuds are expected to sell for about 699 RMB ($105) on their own, and they’re offer up to 4 hours of battery life and come with a charging case that lets you get an extra 12 hours of listening time if you store them in the case when you’re not wearing them.