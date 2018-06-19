Oppo Find X will also come in a Lamborghini edition model

The Oppo Find X is already a distinctive phone, with nearly bezel-free design and a slide-out camera system that houses a 25MP front-facing camera with 3D face scanning support and a rear dual camera system.

But if that’s not special enough for you, Oppo has announced there’s also going to be a special edition model.

The Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition phone was designed in collaboration with the luxury car maker with distinctive design elements and at least one special feature: SuperVOOC fast charging.

Oppo says the Lamborghini edition phone will be available in Paris in August for 1699 Euros ($1967), while the regular Oppo Find X will sell for 999 Euros ($1156).

While the regular Oppo Find X supports 20W fast charging, the Lamborghini edition has a 50W charger that can take the phone’s 3,400 mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 35 minutes.

The Lamborghini Edition smartphone also has a carbon fiber texture beneath the cover glass on the back of the phone, and a Lamborghini logo that’s designed to offer a 3D effect with the logo appearing to pop off the device when viewed from any angle.

Like the normal edition Oppo Find X, the Lamborghini Special Edition model features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0.