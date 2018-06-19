Oppo Find X is a nearly bezel-free phone with pop-out front and rear cameras

Some phone makers are trying to slim the top bezels of their phones by including camera cut-outs (notches). Chines phone maker Vivo took a different approach and launched the Vivo Nex with a pop-out selfie camera that hides inside the phone when it’s not in use.

And then there’s the Oppo Find X.

The latest phone from Chinese device maker Oppo dosn’t just have a pop-up front camera. Instead, there’s a tray that slides out from behind the screen to reveal the front and rear cameras. They’re all hidden until you open the camera app.

Unlike most Oppo phones sold to date, The Verge reports that the Oppo Find X will b sold in North America and Europe soon, and not just in Oppo’s usual markets like China and India.

That allows Oppo to outfit the Find X with a 6.4 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel display with nearly no top or side bezels and only a small bottom bezel (because that’s where the display connects to the rest of the phone and the only way to offer a bezel-free experience is to wrap a flexible display so that the connectors are in the back — which is an expensive and difficult approach that only Apple has taken so far).

Oppo says the Find X has a 92.25 percent screen to body ratio, and the design means that when the camera is hidden the back of the phone is completely smooth — there’s no fingerprint sensor on the front of back. Instead the phone uses facial recognition (or a just an old fashioned password or PIN).

The front camera features a 25MP sensor with 3D features for face scanning, and there are dual rear cameras: a 16MP camera and a 20MP camera.

While the phone’s design is its most distinguishing characteristic, the Oppo Find X also has decent specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 procssor

8GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of storage

3.730 mAh battery with fast charging support

802.11ac WiFI

Bluetooth 5.0

4G LTE (dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Color OS 5.1 user interface)

The Oppo Find X goes up for order in China tarting today. International pricing and release dates haven’t been announced yet. But we may learn more later today: Oppo is holding a launch event in Paris this evening at 8:45.

As The Verge’s Dan Seifert points out in his hands-on video, the phone has an intriguing design that offers a lot of screen, not a lot of bezel, and a unique camera system… but there are still some unanswered questions: like what happens if dust gets trapped in between the slide-out camera tray and the phone? And what kind of case could you us with this phone, one that doesn’t cover the top?

via The Verge