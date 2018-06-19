Liliputing

ODROID-GO is a $32 handheld game console (programmable and Arduino-compatible)

at by 3 Comments

Hardkernel’s latest ODROID device isn’t a Raspberry Pi-like single board computer. Instead it’s a handheld game console that looks a bit like a classic Game Boy… but it’s way more of a DIY device (it’s also a little smaller than a Game Boy).

The ODROID-GO is a kit that you assemble yourself to create a a portable gaming device with a 2.4 inch display, a speaker, battery, WiFi and Bluetooth, and gaming buttons.

It’s also Arduino-compatible, programmable device. The ODROID-GO is available from the HardKernel store for $32.

A fully assembled ODROID-GO measures 4.8″ x 3″ x 0.6″, and the kit includes a 2.4 inch, 320 x 240 pixel TFT LCD display, an ODROID-GO board, an enclosure, buttons, a speaker, and a 1,200 mAh battery that’s said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

The board features an ESP32 application processor that can be clocked to run at speeds between 80 Mhz and 240 MHz, and there’s a micro USB port for charging, a microSD card slot for storage, and a 10-pin expansion header that you can use to connect accessories like an external display.

It also supports 802.11b/g/n WiFi (2.4 GHz) and Bluetooth 4.2.

You can use the system to run Nintendo Game Boy, Game Boy Color, NES, or Sega Game Gear or Master System emulators. Or you can write your own code: the ODROID Wiki has schematics, application notes, and information on how to program the device to run games like Tetris or utilities like a portable weather station.

via CNX-Software

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
ChrisIlvee Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ilvee
Guest
Ilvee
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

That contra screen is nostalgic

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
Chris
Guest
Chris
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I would like to know how to get one of these. The website seems broken when ordering. Any help?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
Chris
Guest
Chris
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ah I found the American distributor. Thanks anyways! Going to get one!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago