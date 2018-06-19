ODROID-GO is a $32 handheld game console (programmable and Arduino-compatible)

Hardkernel’s latest ODROID device isn’t a Raspberry Pi-like single board computer. Instead it’s a handheld game console that looks a bit like a classic Game Boy… but it’s way more of a DIY device (it’s also a little smaller than a Game Boy).

The ODROID-GO is a kit that you assemble yourself to create a a portable gaming device with a 2.4 inch display, a speaker, battery, WiFi and Bluetooth, and gaming buttons.

It’s also Arduino-compatible, programmable device. The ODROID-GO is available from the HardKernel store for $32.

A fully assembled ODROID-GO measures 4.8″ x 3″ x 0.6″, and the kit includes a 2.4 inch, 320 x 240 pixel TFT LCD display, an ODROID-GO board, an enclosure, buttons, a speaker, and a 1,200 mAh battery that’s said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

The board features an ESP32 application processor that can be clocked to run at speeds between 80 Mhz and 240 MHz, and there’s a micro USB port for charging, a microSD card slot for storage, and a 10-pin expansion header that you can use to connect accessories like an external display.

It also supports 802.11b/g/n WiFi (2.4 GHz) and Bluetooth 4.2.

You can use the system to run Nintendo Game Boy, Game Boy Color, NES, or Sega Game Gear or Master System emulators. Or you can write your own code: the ODROID Wiki has schematics, application notes, and information on how to program the device to run games like Tetris or utilities like a portable weather station.

