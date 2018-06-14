Nyko’s PixelQuest turns Nintendo Switch into a mini arcade cabinet (with cardboard)

Cats have known for years that cardboard isn’t just for shipping packages in. But these days cardboard is also having its moment as a tech accessory.

A few years after Google introduced a cardboard kit that could turn a smartphone into a virtual reality headset, Nintendo introduced its Labo family of cardboard kits that you can use to turn a Nintendo Switch into a piano, a fishing rod, or a robot controller, among other things.

Now gaming accessory company Nyko is introducing its own cardboard accessory for the Switch… but Nyko is taking a cheaper, simpler approach.

The Nyko PixelQuest is basically a tiny arcade cabinet that lets you interact with a Switch as if it were a classic arcade device… only smaller.

There’s no special software required. All you need to do is assemble the cabinet, insert the Switch where the display belongs, and pop in the left and right Joy-Con controllers. You can also attach two arcade-style sticks on top of the analog sticks to make it easier to use the controllers when they’re not held in your hands.

Nyko’s kit works with any games that already works in single-player or multi-player mode with a single Joy-Con controller.

Sure, it doesn’t really let you do anything you could also do by holding those controllers in your hands. But it looks cool, features cut-outs for a charging cable and ventilation, and doesn’t cost a lot: the kit will be available this fall for $20. It should be available for pre-order soon.

