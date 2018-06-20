Nokia 5.1 Plus leaked by TENAA (dual camera, up to 6GB RAM)

HMD recently unveiled the Nokia 5.1 smartphone with a 5.5 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, an octa-core processor, and support for up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Now it looks like the company is also working on a Nokia 5.1 Plus which supports up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. This model also has dual rear cameras instead of a single camera on the back of the phone.

HMD hasn’t announced the new phone yet, but the new details and pictures come courtesy of Chinese regulatory agency TENAA.

While the TENAA listing doesn’t spill the beans on all the phone’s specs, here’s what it does tell us to expect:

2 GHz octa-core processor

3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options

32GB and 64GB storage options

13MP + 8MP dual cameras

microSD card (up to 128GB)

VoLTE, WiFi and Bluetooth support

3,000 mAh battery

The phone is also said to have a 5.86 inch, 1520 x 720 pixel display… although that seems a little fishy since it’d give the Nokia 5.1 Plus a larger, lower resolution display than the non-Plus version.

There’s no word on the price or release date. But the original Nokia 5.1 Plus is expected to sell for about $218, so it’s probably a safe bet that this model will be a little pricier than that.

via GSM Arena