MSI’s GF63 gaming laptop weighs 3.9 pounds, is priced at $999 and up

MSI’s latest gaming laptop features a 15.6 inch display, a reasonably compact design, a hexa-core Intel processor, and NVIDIA graphics.

It’s also priced at $999 and up, which makes it relatively inexpensive by gaming laptop standards… especially for a model that weighs just 3.9 pounds.

The folks at Laptop Magazine got a sneak peek at the MSI GF63 at the Computex show in Taiwan this week.

The notebook sports a 1920 x 1080 pixel display with 0.19mm bezels on the sides, and the whole thing measures just 0.85 inches thick.

It has a brushed-aluminum lid and a black metal keyboard area, with backlit keys. But unlike MSI’s higher-priced gaming laptops, you don’t get adjustable RG lighting, and the bottom of the computer is plastic.

Under the hood the notebook features an 8th-gen Intel Core H-series processor and a choice of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or 1050 TI graphics.

The MSI GF63 has USB TYpe-A and Type-C ports, HDMI and Ethernet jacks, and mic and headphone jacks.

While it’s not the most smallest gaming laptop around, or the most powerful, it does seem to hit a nice sweet spot between power, price, and performance. It’s unclear when you’ll be able to get your hands on one though.