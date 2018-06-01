Liliputing

More Motorola One Power smartphone details leaked

at by 2 Comments

Just a few days after we got our first glimpse at the upcoming Motorola One Power smartphone, the floodgates seem to have opened up.

First, a photo that allegedly shows the phone in the real world was posted to slashleaks. And then @HeyAndri posted a few more rendered images on Twitter, along with some specs for the phone.

It’s not clear if the pictures are legit… I know it’s a cliche, but you can actually tell by the pixels. Zoom in and you can see a lot of sloppily edited edges and corners. But the specs seem plausible.

As expected, it seems to be an Android One edition device with a notch, a chin, and dual rear cameras. It also has the specs of an upper mid-range phone.

It’s probably best to take the specifications with a grain of salt until Motorola gets around to officially launching the phone, but according to @HeyAndri, here’s what we can expect:

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor
  • 6GB of RAM
  • 64GB of storage
  • 16MP f/1.8 plus 5MP f/2.0 rear cameras
  • 16MP f/1.9 front camera
  • NFC
  • 3.780 mAh battery

There’s no word on the screen resolution, but the phone clearly seems to have a 18:9 or wider aspect ratio display. And there’s no word on the price, but the mid-range processor suggests this won’t be an $800 phone.

via GSM Arena

 

 

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Brad LinderYCAU Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
YCAU
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ooh, which detail was sleaked? Also, I just noticed you don’t capitalize most words your headlines. Not that I disapprove, if you care, just thought it interesting.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

10 years of only capitalizing first words and proper nouns… and only noticing typos when commenters point them out. Thanks 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago