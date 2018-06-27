Mintbox Mini 2 launches for $299 and up (fanless mini PC with Linux Mint software)

The latest collaboration between the Linux Mint team and mini PC maker CompuLab is ready to go. The previously announced Mintbox Mini 2 goes up for pre-order starting today and it should begin shipping in mid-July.

Compulab will offer two models: a $299 version with 4GB of RAM and a 64GB solid state drive, and a $349 Mintbox Mini 2 Pro with 8GB of RAM and a 120GB SSD.

Both should be available today from the Fit-Iot website, and they’ll be available from Amazon in August.

The Mintbox Mini 2 is powered by a 10 watt Intel Celeron J3455 quad-core Apollo Lake processor and ships with Linux Min 19 software.

It has a compact, fanless chassis with an all-metal design with aluminum and zinc die cast parts, cooling fins on the top, and no vents for dust to get trapped in. The computer measures about 4.4″ x 3.3″ x 1.3″ and weighs about 12 ounces.

It features two Gigabit Ehternet ports, two mini DIsplayPort outputs with support for 4K 60Hz video and one HDMI 1.4 output with 4K/30Hz support. There are two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports, headset and line-out jacks, a microSD card reader, and 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

If you open up the case, you’ll find it relatively easy to upgrade or replace the memory and storage. The system supports M.2 2260/2242 SATA III SSDs and there’s a single 204-pin SODIMM slot that supports up to 16GB of DDR3L-1866 memory.

And while the computer ships with Linux mint, it can also support Windows 10, FreeBSD, or other GNU/Linux-based operating systems.

Is the Mintbox Mini 2 the cheapest mini PC around? Nope. Is it the most powerful? Certainly not. But it’s a pretty rugged little fanless device for folks that would prefer to buy a compact desktop that comes with something other than Windows 10.

It also comes with a 5-year warranty and it features the same design as CompuLab’s fitlet2 computers, which means it supports “FACET” cards that can bring additional functionality such as support for a 2.5″ hard drive, Power over Ethernet, a 4GB modem, or additional USB ports.

press release (PDF)