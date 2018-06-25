Microsoft’s USB Type-C adapter for Surface coming this week… for $80

Some modern laptops and tablets have nothing but USB Type-C ports. Most of Microsoft’s Surface devices, meanwhile, don’t even have a single USB-C port.

But the company promised last year that it would eventually launch an adapter for folks who need one. And now The Verge reports that an official Microsoft Surface USB Type-C dongle will be available June 29th.

It’s expected to cost $80.

The adapter is designed to work with a Microsoft Surface Laptop or Surface Pro tablet, and it plugs into the charging port, which means that you can use it to charge your device with a USB Type-C charger or connect peripherals like a keyboard, mouse, printer, gamepad, or display.

With a $80 price tag, this isn’t necessarily something everyone’s going to want: Microsoft is targeting business/commercial customers at first, although it may be available for the consumer market in the future.

Or you absolutely need a USB-C port and don’t want to buy an overpriced dongle, you could just buy a Microsoft Surface Book 2. The 2-in-1 tablet with a detachable keyboard is one of the only Surface products to have a USB Type-C port built in.

Then again, it’s not like the $80 adapter would be the most expensive Surface accessory you could buy. Microsoft charges $200 for a dock that adds Ethernet, DisplayPort, USB, and audio jacks to a Surface device. A Surface Pen will set you back $100. And Surface Pro keyboard covers sell for $130 – $160.