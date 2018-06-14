Microsoft is bringing SwiftKey to Windows 10

Microsoft acquired mobile keyboard app maker SwiftKey in 2016, and the company has continued to support the SwiftKey apps for Android and iOS. Now Microsoft is starting to bring SwiftKey features to Windows.

One of the changes in Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17692, which is out today, is an updated virtual keyboard experience that’s powered by SwiftKey.

This is still just an early preview, but it’s likely that SwiftKey will roll out to all Windows 10 users this fall when the next major Windows 10 update is released.

SwiftKey includes powerful autocorrect and text prediction features, which should help cut down on typos and save you time by offering suggested words as you type.

Windows 10 Build 17692 also includes a few other updates including:

Option to choose whether media can auto-play in the Edge web browser

“Make everything bigger” slider in the Ease of Access settings lets you adjust the size of text in the OS, win32 apps, and Universal Windows Platform apps

Search makes it easier to find official software download web pages (for all those apps that aren’t in the Microsoft Store)

Support for streaming audio to both a Windows Mixed Reality Headset and speakers at the same time

Game Mode and Game Bar improvements

Narrator improvements

You can check out the new features by signing up for the Windows Insider Preview program… or by reading Microsoft’s blog post and waiting for the Windows 10 Redstone 5 update that’ll probably ship later this year.