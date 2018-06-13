Liliputing

Maingear’s newest Pulse 15 is a 4.4 pound gaming laptop with hexa-core CPU, NVIDIA graphics, $1399 starting price

Maingear is updating its Pulse 15 gaming laptop with a new model that features an Intel Core i7-8750H hexa-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 8TB of storage.

The new Maingear Pulse 15 has a backlit keyboard with RGB lighting, a 1080p display, and a whole bunch of ports.

But it’s also reasonably compact, measuring just 14.1″ x 9.3″ x 0.9″ and weighing about 4.4 pounds.

The Maingear Pulse 15 is now available for $1399 and up.

The entry-level price gets you a model with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive or 256GB SSD. You’ll have to pay more if you want additional RAM and/or more (or faster) storage.

There’s also optional support for a DVD or Blu-ray burner.

Maingear’s gaming laptop features 802.aac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 and has Gigabit Ethernet, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, 2 mini DisplayPort 1.4 ports, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and a USB 2.0 port, along with an SD card reader.

While I wouldn’t call the $1399 starting price cheap, it’s not bad for a laptop with these specs… particularly one that weighs just 4.4 pounds. Unfortunately it looks like the company may have skimped on one thing: the battery.

The Pulse 15 ships standard with a 46.74 Wh battery which should be fine for basic use, but I wouldn’t expect more than a few hours of battery life while gaming.

via @MAINGEAR and Tom’s Hardware

Guest
Sam Medley
Sam Medley

I’m almost positive this is just a rebranded Clevo laptop, which means other re-sellers like Sager or Eluktronics will have it for cheaper. I wonder what kind of support Maingear offers.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Member
WhatWeSaying
I don't know what Maingear offers, but a barebones version of the same machine is much cheaper

I don’t know what Maingear offers, but a barebones version of the same machine is much cheaper
https://rjtech.com/shop/index.php?dispatch=products.view&product_id=30627

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Member
WhatWeSaying
Oops, I'm sorry that was the thicker one- I still feel like you could get this done cheaper than their base specs- esp. if you have a SSD or HDD you can re-use.

Oops, I’m sorry that was the thicker one- I still feel like you could get this done cheaper than their base specs- esp. if you have a SSD or HDD you can re-use.
https://rjtech.com/shop/index.php?dispatch=products.view&product_id=30624

3 hours ago
3 hours ago