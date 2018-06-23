Libre Computer introduces Renegade Elite single-board computer with RK3399 processor

Libre Computer is launching its second single-board computer. Last year the company launched a crowdfunding campaign for a Raspberry Pi-like device called the Renegade last year, and now Libre Computer is following up with the Renegade Elite.

The new model has a faster processor, USB Type-C ports, and a new set of expansion header with a 60 pin PCI-e header and a second 60-pin low speed header.

Libre Computer says it’ll launch an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the Renegade Elite in July and start shipping/selling the little computer outright in August.

The Renegade Elite features a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor with two ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores, four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cres, and quad-core ARM Mali-T860 graphics.

It has 4GB of RAM, a microSD card slot, and an eMMC 5.x interface for storage. And it has an HDMI 2.0 port, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, including one with power delivery support (so you can plug in a power adapter).

Both USB-C ports also support DisplayPort technology, allowing you to connect multiple displays.

Other features include an IR receiver, a real-time clock with a backup battery, a UART header, and a few more I/O connection options.

Libre Computer says the board should be able to run Android Oreo software or GNU/Linux-based operating systems with the Linux 4.19 mainline kernel or later, or a Rockchip-specific build featuring kernel version 4.4 or later.

Meanwhile, if you don’t want to wait until August (and don’t mind a slower Rockchip RK3288 processor and 40-pin header), the original Libre Computer Renegade is now available from LoverPi and Amazon for $35.