Lenovo unveils new Legion Cube portable gaming desktops (and other Legion gaming PCs)

Lenovo is updating its Legion line of gaming computers with a few new 15 and 17 inch laptops, a couple of new desktop towers, and two compact gaming desktops in its “Cube” series.

The laptops pack a lot of power into relatively compact designs, but gaming laptops are a dime a dozen these days, and the Lenovo Legion machines are among the bulkier options, weighing around 4.8 pounds and up.

I am a little intrigued by the new Cube PCs though. They’re not exactly lightweight either: they weigh nearly 20 pounds. But these 13″ x 9″ x 9.5″ desktop PCs are relatively compact by gaming PC standards, and they have built-in carrying handles on top making it easy for you to pick one up and take it with you.

The Lenovo Legion C530 Cube is the more affordable option, with support for up to an Intel Core i7-8700 processor and a transparent top cover with red LED lighting illuminating the components inside the case.

Lenovo’s Legion C730 Cube is a higher-end version with RGB lighting and support for up to an Intel Core i7-8700K chip.

Here are some of the other key specs for each model:

Lenovo Legion C530 Cube

Core i3-8100/Core i5-8400/Core i7-8700 processor options

NVIDIA GeForce 1050/1050 TI/1060 or AMD Radeon RX 560/570 graphics

Up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM

Up to 256GB of M.2 PCIe SSD and/or 2TB of HDD storage

2 USB 3.1 Gen2 ports

4 USB 3.0 ports

2 USB 2.0 ports

DVI, DisplayPort, and HDMI

Ethernet

Mic and headphone jacks

280W or 450W PSU

$830 and up

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube

Core i5-8400/Core i7-8700/Core i7-8700K processor options

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570 graphics

Up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM

Up to 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD and/or 2 x 2TB HDD storage

6 USB 3.0 ports

2 USB 2.0 ports

Ethernet

Mic and headset jacks

450W PSU

$930 and up

Lenovo says both systems are VR-ready and both feature a dual-channel cooling system that runs air through both sides of the motherboard.

The Lenovo Legion C530 Cube and Legion C730 Cube should both be available in August.

Lenovo’s new $830 Legion T530 and $930 Legion T730 desktop gaming tower PCs will also be available in August, while the company’s new 15 inch Legion Y530 gaming laptop launches this month for $930 and up and the new Legion Y730 laptops with 15 inch and 17 inch displays are coming in September for $1180 and $1250 and up, respectively.