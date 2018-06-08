Jolla’s Sailfish OS is still ticking, v2.2.0 brings fingerprint unlock and more

Jolla may be out of the hardware business, but the Finnish company is still bringing new features to its Linux-based Sailfish operating system for mobile devices.

Earlier this year the company gave us a sneak peek at new features coming in Sailfish 3, including a 30 percent performance boost and support for feature phones with physical keys but no touchscreens.

Sailfish 3 isn’t set to launch until the third quarter of 2018, but last week the developers released Sailfish OS 2.2.0, and it does bring a few important updates.

Sailfish OS 2.2.0 brings support for fingerprint sensors, a new emoji keyboard layout, and updates and improvements for a number of key applications.

It also features improved audible notifications, improved support for dual SIM devices, and improved support for VPNs (the virtual private network is now out of beta).

The gallery app and camera roll feature a new single-item view and support for TIFF files.

Jolla says Sailfish OS 2.20 also includes updated Android app support for the Jolla C and Sony Xperia X smartphones, and the operating system can now be installed in the dual-SIM version fo the Xperia X for the first time.

You can find more details about the latest version of Sailfish in the release notes.

via Phoronix