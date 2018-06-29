Intel’s next-gen NUC mini PCs will have 28W Coffee Lake processors

The gaming-oriented Intel Hades Canyon NUC with an Intel Kaby Lake-G processor is technically the first of Intel’s min computers to feature an 8th-gen Intel processor. But the company’s first mainstream NUC systems with 8th-gen chips are coming later this year.

While most older NUC systems featured the same kind of 15 watt processors you’d typically find in a thin-and-light laptop, the upcoming “Bean Canyon” NUCs will feature 28 watt Intel Coffee Lake chips rather than 15 watt Kaby lake Refresh processors.

Intel had already told us to expect Coffee Lake processors earlier this year, but a leaked product slide posted by FanlessTech is the first to tell us which Coffee Lake chips Intel will use.

It looks like there are at least 5 Bean Canyon NUC models on the way:

NUC8i3BEK with Core i3-8109U (short)

with Core i3-8109U (short) NUC8i3BEH with Core i3-8109U (tall)

with Core i3-8109U (tall) NUC8i5BEK with Core i5-8259U (short)

with Core i5-8259U (short) NUC8i5BEH with Core i5-8259U (tall)

with Core i5-8259U (tall) NUC8i7BEH with Core i7-8559U (tall)

The tall versions have a 2.5 inch drive bay capable of accommodating a 9.5mm SATA3 hard drive or solid state drive, while the short models have just a SATA3 port for a physically smaller SSD.

Each model measures 4.6″ x 4.4″ across, but the short versions are just 1.4 inches high, while the tall models are 2 inches high.

Despite using more power-hungry processors than last year’s NUC systems with 7th-gen Intel Core chips, the new models are expected to feature a similar design to the “Dawson Canyon” NUCs pictured in this article.

As for the chips that power these computers, they’re all dual core processors with Intel Iris Plus 655 graphics. That won’t give you the same amount of GPU power you’d get from an AMD or NVIDIA graphics processor, but you should get a little more bang for your buck for gaming, video editing, or other tasks than you’d get from a system with an Intel UHD 620 GPU.

Here are some more details about the chips: