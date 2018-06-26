Huawei MateBook D with Ryzen Mobile now available for $629 (or less)

After unveiling a 14 inch notebook with a compact design and an AMD Ryzen Mobile processor at Computex in May, Huawei is bringing the notebook to the United States.

The Huawei MateBook D is now available from Walmart with a suggested retail price of $629 (although it currently seems to be on sale for $599).

That makes the MateBook D one of the most affordable Ryzen-powered laptops to date.

The notebook features a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage.

It measures 12.7″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 3.5 pounds and the notebook comes in a “mystic silver” color.

Other features include 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, spill-proof, backlit keyboard, a 57 Whr battery, a 1MP webcam, dual microphones, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos sound.

The laptop has an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headset jack, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a USB Type-C port which can be used for power and/or data. Huawei says the notebook can get a 40 percent charge by plugging it in for 30 minutes.