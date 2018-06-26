Huawei MateBook D with Ryzen Mobile now available for $629 (or less)

After unveiling a 14 inch notebook with a compact design and an AMD Ryzen Mobile processor at Computex in May, Huawei is bringing the notebook to the United States.
The Huawei MateBook D is now available from Walmart with a suggested retail price of $629 (although it currently seems to be on sale for $599).
That makes the MateBook D one of the most affordable Ryzen-powered laptops to date.
The notebook features a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage.
It measures 12.7″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 3.5 pounds and the notebook comes in a “mystic silver” color.
Other features include 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, spill-proof, backlit keyboard, a 57 Whr battery, a 1MP webcam, dual microphones, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos sound.
The laptop has an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headset jack, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a USB Type-C port which can be used for power and/or data. Huawei says the notebook can get a 40 percent charge by plugging it in for 30 minutes.
Thanks for posting this Brad…I’m not real familiar with these Chinese brands, but this laptop looks pretty spiffy. My new desktop is a Ryzen 3 2200g with vega 8 graphics and I’m quite impressed with what this little APU can do. If I get in the market for a laptop…this little device has piqued my interest enough to take a closer look. Wish you had one for a review!
I’m assuming this is aluminum?
I’ve got a request in for a demo unit, but it sounds like they might not be planning to send out review units since this is a value-oriented device rather than a flagship model like the MateBook X Pro.
Of course, that’s exactly *why* I want to review it… to see if the more affordable machines are worth the money. But I suspect they’d rather send out their best products for review because they’re more confident they’ll get positive feedback.
They seem to have them out on display at all the Walmart locations. Maybe you could talk to a store manager to see if they would allow you to film an in-depth hands-on on site at your local store. Minimally, it would bring both Walmart and Huawei publicity and sales which I am sure they would be totally open to.
Is that USB-C port Thunderbolt 3? Could you possibly run this with an external video card?