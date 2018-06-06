Huawei MateBook D laptop with Ryzen Mobile coming soon

When Huawei introduced the MateBook D laptop last year, it was a 15.6 inch notebook with an Intel Core i5-7200U processor and NVIDIA 940MX graphics.

This year the company is getting ready to launch a new MateBook D with a smaller display and with an AMD Ryzen Mobile processor and Radeon Vega graphics.

Details were revealed during AMD’s press conference at the Computex show in Taiwan.

The new model packs a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display, an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics, and a 57.4 Wh battery.

It has quad speakers with Dolby audio software, a USB Type-C port for charging and data, and full-sized HDMI and USB ports.

The 14 inch MateBook D measures about 0.6 inches thick and weighs about 3.2 pounds.

If the laptop looks kind of familiar, that’s because it seems very similar to the Honor MagicBook.

Honor is a sub-brand Huawei tends to use for its mid-range and value-oriented smartphones, and the company recently started selling some laptops under the Honor name as well. The first MagicBook was announced in April, and features an 8th-gen Intel Core U-series processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics, but a few days ago we spotted an Honor MagicBook with Ryzen Mobile featuring specs and design that seem identical to those for the new Huawei MateBook D.

So I’m guessing it’s basically the same laptop, but that it will be sold under two different names.