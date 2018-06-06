HP launches ProBook x360 440 for $599 and up

HP’s business laptop lineup is getting a new member. The HP ProBook x360 440 G1 features a 14 inch, 1080p touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, optional pen support, and a reasonably compact design: the laptop measures 0.8 inches thick and weighs 3.8 pounds.

It features business-friendly features including security tools and services and commercial support and serviceability. The laptop is also MIL-STD 810G tested.

The ProBook x360 440 is also relatively affordable: prices start at $599.

That said, you’ll probably pay considerably more if you want a model with top-tier specs.

HP says the system supports up to an Intel Core i7-8550U processor, up to 16GB of DDR4-21333 RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, and optional NVIDIA GeForce MX130 graphics.

But it’s also available with Celeron 3865)U, Pentium Gold 4415U, Core i3-8130U, Core i5-7200U, and Core i5-8250U processor options and as little as 128GB of M.2 SATA SSD storage.

In additional to optional pen and discrete graphics, the notebook supports an optional Windows Hello-compatible IR camera for facial recognition and/or an optional fingerprint reader.

It also has two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a headset jack, HDMI 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, and an SD card reader. The HP ProBook x360 440 is powered by a 48 Wh battery.