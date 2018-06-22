Google’s Measure app lets you measure distances with any ARCore-capable Android phone

Google released an Android app called Measure in 2016, letting you measure length or height using your phone’s camera(s) by drawing a line between two points.

At launch, Measure only supported phones with Google’s depth-sensing Project Tango technology. But now Tango has been replaced by Google’s ARCore augmented reality platform, and Google has updated Measure so that it works on the wider range of Android phones that support ARCore.

Measure is available as a free download from the Play Store.

To use Measure, just fire up the app, grant it access to your phone’s camera, and start waving the phone around to create a 3D map of the object or space you want to measure. The app will show a grid of white dots to let you know when it has enough information to start measuring something. Then you just drag and drop the length or height tools onto the grid and select the start and end points.

The results are… a little inconsistent.

When I measured the length of my TV stand, the app correctly reported that it was about 4 feet wide. I tried checking the height of my couch arm rest and at first, Measure thought it was about 1 foot high. I deleted that result, scanned the couch a bit more, and Measure accurately told me the arm rest was about 2 feet off the ground.

You’ll probably get more accurate results using a range finder or an old fashioned tape measure. But if you don’t have either of those tools on hand, measure can certainly provide a rough estimate in a pinch (assuming you’re in a well lit environment and have a phone with ARCore support).

via Android Police