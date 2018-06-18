Google’s Datally data-saver app gets daily limits, guest mode, and more

Datally is an Android app designed to help users cut back on data usage by compressing some data before its set to your phone and offering tools for understanding how you’re using data… or block data-hungry apps.

Google says users have saved about 21 percent of their mobile data, on average, by using the app. Now the company has released a major update that could help save even more data.

These are the four new features in Datally:

Guest Mode – set a data limit before handing your phone to another person so they can’t use up more data than you’re comfortable with by streaming 4K videos or something Daily Limit – set the maximum amount of data you want to use each day and get a warning just before you hit it so you can decide whether to block data for the rest of the day or dismiss the daily limit temporarily Unused apps – see apps running in the background that are using your data and get a one-tap option to uninstall data hogs you rarely use WiFi Map – view nearby hotspots so you can connect to WiFi instead of using your mobile data

Google says it’s also working on new features including support or checking your mobile data balance and getting a reminder when it’s about to expire.