Google releases Android P Developer Preview 3

The road to the next major release of Google Android is paved with five developer previews… but it’s the first three that count the most, since DP4 and DP5 are basically release candidates (which means the only significant changes are likely to be bug fixes).

With that in mind, Google has released Android P DP3, which means you can now get a look at the final APIs, SDK, and feature set that will be rolling out this fall.

Google notes that Developer Preview 3 moves the API level from 27 to 28 and includes an updated set of permissions. It also has a number of known issues: Google says “system and app performance is known to be periodically slow and janky, and devices may become occasionally unresponsive.”

In other words, this release is not recommended for use as your daily driver. It’s aimed at developers who want to get a head start on updating their apps or creating new apps that take advantage of new features in Android P.

A few of those new features include the ability to create App Actions that can show up in the Android app drawer, Google Assistant, or the home screen, support for smart replies in the notification tray, and background app restrictions for longer battery life.

Android P also introduces a new gesture-based multitasking user interface, an option to Wind Down your usage before bedtime by switching to a grayscale view and enabling DO Not Disturb, and much more.

Android P Developer Preview 3 is available for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, and you can download the Android P DP3 update in two forms:

Update: Android P Beta 2 is also available for Pixel phones and devices from partners including Essential, HMD/Nokia, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Sony.

