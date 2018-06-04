Google Pixel 3 rumor mill is just getting started

Even though Google has only really been a phone maker for the past few years, it’s a pretty safe bet that the company will unveil a Google Pixel 3 (or two… or three) this fall.

Before Google started selling Pixel phones, the company partnered with other device makers to launch a line of Nexus phones, with new models typically introduced on an annual basis. So it’d honestly be more surprising if we didn’t see a Pixel 3 launched this year than if we did.

That said, Google hasn’t made any public announcements about specs, features, design, or pricing. But a couple of prolific (and often reliable) leakers are starting to share some details on Twitter.

According to @OnLeaks, there will be two Pixel 3 phones coming this fall. The Pixel 3 will be a 5.3 inch smartphone with no notch in the display, while the Pixel 3XL will have a 6.2 inch display with a notch (suggesting it’ll have an extra-slim top bezel).

It seems like a no-brainer that Google is at least considering releasing a notch-phone. Not only have most other smartphone makers adopted the design for recent flagships, but Google has built native support for phones with camera cut-outs in the display into Google Android P.

Update: Droid-Life reports that two Pixel 3 device code-names are already showing up in the Android Open Source Project. One is “Crosshatch,” and the other is “Blueline.”

Meanwhile, WinFuture’s Roland Quandt says Google has a third device on the way. It’s tentatively scheduled to ship in the first half of 2019, which means it may not be revealed alongside other Pixel 3 phones this fall. In fact, it may not even have Pixel 3 branding, because it’s probably going to be an upper mid-range smartphone.

The phone is expected to feature the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and it’s currently code-named “Bonito,” sticking with Google’s habit of using fishy code-names for Pixel and Nexus hardware.

It’d be nice to see a mid-range Google phone again. Some of Google’s most popular Nexus phones, including the Nexus 4 and Nexus 5 featured a mix of premium and mid-range features and were priced well under the $500 mark. But Google has focused on the premium space with the Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphone lineup, leaving folks looking for a cheaper option to look elsewhere.

We’re still months away from any official announcements, so take these Pixel 3 leaks/rumors with a grain of salt. Even if they’re accurate today there’s plenty of time for things to change before Google is ready to say anything. And if we can learn anything from history, it’s that we’ll see many more leaks between now and launch day.