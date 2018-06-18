Liliputing

Google “Messages for web” will let you send SMS from a desktop

5 Comments

Google is starting to roll out several new features for its Android Messages app, including  a new GIF search option, support for suggested “smart reply” messages, and link previews.

But one of the biggest changes is that you may soon be able to send text messages from a laptop or desktop computer, thanks to a new Messages for web feature.

Here’s how it works: open the Messages app on your Android phone, tap the three dots to open the settings, and find the Messages for web option. Then visit messages.android.com in a desktop web browser and scan the QR code to link your phone with the web service.

Once that’s done, you should be able to send and receive text messages on a computer, attach pictures, or include stickers, emoji, and other visuals.

Google says Messages for web is starting to roll out today, but it might be a few weeks before it’s available to all users.

 

Erok
Guest
Erok
What makes this better then Hangouts? I have had this functionality available for years. I am not complaining, I am curious and the article doesn't explain.

What makes this better then Hangouts? I have had this functionality available for years. I am not complaining, I am curious and the article doesn’t explain.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Hangouts for web doesn't do SMS, does it? So you can basically just use the web interface to communicate with other people that are also using a Hangouts app for web or mobile, no?

Hangouts for web doesn’t do SMS, does it? So you can basically just use the web interface to communicate with other people that are also using a Hangouts app for web or mobile, no?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Guest
Cirrell Battle (LightyKD)
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Been using Hangouts for Google Voice SMS from my Chromebook for years. Google keeps reinventing the wheel with all of these chat apps.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Guest
ldrn
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Oh, it does. (It may only be a Project Fi and Google Voice thing or have other limits, I’m not sure.)

The upside to this, I guess, is that it works everywhere… and also that Google is moving away from hangouts. 🙁

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Member
e1e1
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Perhaps title of this post should be "type" SMS messages on a desktop, not "send" since the phone is still required and still doing the actual sending.

This seems like the same idea as Airdroid. Basically mirroring.

This seems like the same idea as Airdroid. Basically mirroring.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago