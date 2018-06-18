Google “Messages for web” will let you send SMS from a desktop

Google is starting to roll out several new features for its Android Messages app, including a new GIF search option, support for suggested “smart reply” messages, and link previews.

But one of the biggest changes is that you may soon be able to send text messages from a laptop or desktop computer, thanks to a new Messages for web feature.

Here’s how it works: open the Messages app on your Android phone, tap the three dots to open the settings, and find the Messages for web option. Then visit messages.android.com in a desktop web browser and scan the QR code to link your phone with the web service.

Once that’s done, you should be able to send and receive text messages on a computer, attach pictures, or include stickers, emoji, and other visuals.

Google says Messages for web is starting to roll out today, but it might be a few weeks before it’s available to all users.