ECS introduces Liva One Plus SoC mini PC with Gemini Lake

The new Liva One Plus SoC isn’t the smallest computer from Taiwanese manufacturer ECS, but at 7.7″ x 7.2″ x 1.8″ it’s still pretty small for a desktop computer… especially one with room for two storage devices, 7 USB ports, Ethernet, HDMI, and VGA jacks plus mic and headphone jacks on both the front and back.

ECS hasn’t unveiled the pricing yet, but details about the Liva One Plus SoC are live on the company’s website.

The little computer will be available with Intel Celeron J4005, Celeron J4105, and Pentium J5005 Gemini Lake processor options.

It supports up to 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory and can handle a 2.5 inch drive and an M.2 2242 or M.2 2280 SSD. The little comptuer also supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

While Intel’s Gemini Lake chips aren’t exactly powerhouses, these 10 watt processors with Intel UHD graphics should be able to handle 4K video playback and multiple monitors, making them useful as media centers, digital signage devices, or just for use as a small, quiet computer.

