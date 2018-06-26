Dell launches Latitude 3190 series education laptops for $239 and up

Dell is adding two new inexpensive 11.6 inch laptops to its line of products for the education market.
The Dell Latitude 3190 is semi-rugged notebook with an 11.6 inch display, a spill-resistant keyboard, a rubberized base, and long battery life that’s priced at $239 and up.
Dell’s Latitude 3190 2-in-1 has similar features, but this model also has a 360 degree hinge and a touchscreen display. Prices start at $299.
While the non-touchscreen model doesn’t have a screen that can fold all the way back, it does have a 180 degree hinge, allowing you to fold the screen flat. This can come in handy in educational settings or anywhere else where two people might want to stand above a desk or table and look down at the screen.
Dell says the Latitude 3190 2-in-1 should get up to 12 hours of battery life, while the laptop-style version tops out at 15 hours. I usually take manufacturer battery life estimates with a grain of sale, but the lesson here is that the convertible model should get a little less run time than the traditional laptop version.
Both notebooks ship with Windows 10 Pro in S Mode and both should be available in the US starting August 2nd.
Here are some more details on the specs for each model:
Dell Latitude 3190
- 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel anti-glare display
- Intel Celeron and Pentium quad-core CPU options
- Up to 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM
- 64GB eMMC or 128GB/256GB SSD options
- 42 Whr battery
- 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- 2 USB 3.1 Type-A ports
- HDMI
- Headset
- 11.94″ x 8.11″ x 0.82″
- 2.8 pounds
Dell Latitude 3190 2-in-1
- 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen w/Gorilla Glass and Active Pen
- Intel Celeron and Pentium quad-core CPU options
- Up to 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory
- 64GB eMMC or 128GB/256GB SSD options
- 42 Whr battery
- 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- 2 USB 3.01 Type-A ports
- HDMI
- Headset
- 11.96″ x 8.18″ x 0.84″
- 3.2 pounds
Leave a Reply