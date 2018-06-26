Dell launches Latitude 3190 series education laptops for $239 and up

Dell is adding two new inexpensive 11.6 inch laptops to its line of products for the education market.

The Dell Latitude 3190 is semi-rugged notebook with an 11.6 inch display, a spill-resistant keyboard, a rubberized base, and long battery life that’s priced at $239 and up.

Dell’s Latitude 3190 2-in-1 has similar features, but this model also has a 360 degree hinge and a touchscreen display. Prices start at $299.

While the non-touchscreen model doesn’t have a screen that can fold all the way back, it does have a 180 degree hinge, allowing you to fold the screen flat. This can come in handy in educational settings or anywhere else where two people might want to stand above a desk or table and look down at the screen.

Dell says the Latitude 3190 2-in-1 should get up to 12 hours of battery life, while the laptop-style version tops out at 15 hours. I usually take manufacturer battery life estimates with a grain of sale, but the lesson here is that the convertible model should get a little less run time than the traditional laptop version.

Both notebooks ship with Windows 10 Pro in S Mode and both should be available in the US starting August 2nd.

Here are some more details on the specs for each model:

Dell Latitude 3190

11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel anti-glare display

Intel Celeron and Pentium quad-core CPU options

Up to 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM

64GB eMMC or 128GB/256GB SSD options

42 Whr battery

802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2

2 USB 3.1 Type-A ports

HDMI

Headset

11.94″ x 8.11″ x 0.82″

2.8 pounds

Dell Latitude 3190 2-in-1