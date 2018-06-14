Chuwi HiGame mini PC with Kaby Lake-G hits Indiegogo for $899 and up

The Chuwi HiGame mini is a compact gaming desktop with an Intel Kaby Lake-G processor and AMD Radeon Vega M graphics.
Measuring just 6.8″ x 6.2″ x 2.9″, the HiGame is smaller than an Xbox One or PlayStation 4, but it’s a full-fledged desktop computer capable of handling virtual reality and/or multiple 4K displays.
It’s also the most expensive computer from Chinese device maker Huawei to date. The Chuwi HiGame is up for pre-order for $899 and up during an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. Prices are expected to go up when the computer starts shipping in August.
Chuwi is offering two versions of the HiGame:
- Core i5-8305G/Radeon Vega M GL/8GB/128GB for $899 ($1299 MSRP)
- Core i7-8709G/Radeon Vega M GH/8GB/256GB for $1099 ($1499 MSRP)
Both models feature a metal chassis with a Thunderbolt 3 port, two HDMI 2.0b ports, 2 DisplayPort 1.3 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, mic and headphone jacks, and 5 USB 3.0 ports.
The system supports up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory and has two SODIMM slots, as well as a 2.5 inch drive bay and an M.2 2242/2280 PCIe slot for solid state storage.
The computer supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 and comes with Windows 10 Home 64-bit software pre-installed. The whole thing weighs just under 2.9 pounds, making this a gaming PC that you can pick up and take with you.
While you won’t necessarily get the same kind of bleeding-edge performance from this system as you would from a high-end gaming desktop, the Chuwi HiGame should offer performance that’s on par with what you’d expect from a system with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or 1060 graphics, depending on which model you opt for… and on paper the system compares reasonably well with Intel’s Hades Canyon NUC.
Both models feature Kaby Lake-G processor with AMD Radeon graphics, but Intel sells the Hades Canyon NUC as a barebones kit for $799 and up, which means you’ll need to provide your own memory, storage, and operating system. That means the starting price of the HiGame is lower… at least during the crowdfunding campaign (unless you already have those items lying around).
Why not just buy a Hades Canyon PC from Intel? The product exists now and to boot is in a smaller form factor.
If you read the reviews for the Hades Canyon on Amazon, a lot of reviewers are complaining about a high pitched noise, and because it’s very slim, the fan is almost constantly on and whining like hell. The HiGame has a somewhat bigger case (well, it’s shorter but thicker), plus for $999 it has all the goodies already installed. The Hades Canyon with the similar i7-8809G CPU is also $999 barebones. My only complaint which prevents me from backing it is the shipping: I live in the EU and they will ship from mainland China, and because it’s a pretty big package, I would have to pay 27% VAT plus 12% customs duty if the customs office “catch” the package, and that would make the HiGame a pretty expensive toy. I’m sure the HiGame will be available on GB with time (also with nice discounts), and the EU Express shipping… Read more »
The HiGame is $100 more plus shipping and the uncertainty of it never making it to fruition vs an Intel product with a real warranty albeit missing 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD (valued at $150-$200). I don’t think the trade off is worth it. I would not shell out $1000 for something like this.
Nice, this could have a decent price value.
Hope to see a test in near future!
Greetings