BlackBerry Key2 leaked (again)

BlackBerry and TCL are set to unveil their next phone on Thursday, June 7th. But Evan Blass didn’t want you to have to wait until then to get a good look at the BlackBerry Key2.

In a series of tweets, Blass shared some renderings that give us our best look at the upcoming smartphone to date.

The images confirm that the phone will be an updated version of last year’s BlackBerry KeyOne, with a few small but significant changes. I suspect TCL will have also upgraded the internal hardware, but we’ll have to wait a few days to find out just how much more power the new phone has.

The updated smartphone has dual rear cameras (last year’s model had just one), and there are three buttons on the right side of the phone (probably for volume, power, and a customizable “convenience key“) instead of one on the left and two on the right.

The new model also has a textured surface on the home button, glass over the top bezel instead of metal, a slightly different keyboard layout, and… otherwise it looks a lot like last year’s phone.

It still has what looks like a 3:2 aspect ratio display above a physical keyboard, Android software, and BlackBerry apps including BlackBerry Calendar and Mail.

There’s no word on the price yet.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the BlackBerry Key2. Images of the phone showed up at China’s patent office earlier this year.