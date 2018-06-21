BlackBerry Key2 goes on sale in the US July 13th, pre-orders open June 29th

BlackBerry and TCL’s latest Android phone-with-a-physical-keyboard goes up for pre-order in the United States next week, and it’ll be available in-stores two weeks after that.

The BlackBerry Key2 is a $649 smartphone with a 4.5 inch display, a QWERTY keyboard, and dual rear cameras. It looks a lot like last year’s BlackBerry KeyOne, but the new phone has upgraded specs, a few design tweaks, and a price tag that’s $100 higher (something had to give).

First announced earlier this month, the Key2 goes up for pre-order in the US on June 29th and should start shipping/showing up in stores on July 13th.

The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM, at least 64GB of storage, and a 1620 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display.

On the back of the Key2 you’ll find dual 12MP cameras, making this the first BlackBerry-branded smartphone with a dual camera system. There’s also an 8MP camera on the front.

The phone is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support and features a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, a microSD card slot, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.