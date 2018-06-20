Beelink Gemini X mini PCs with 10W chips coming soon

Another day, another set of mini PCs from Chinese device maker Beelink. Hot on the heels of the Beelink Gmini1, Beelink KB-G1 Game, and Beelink S2, the company has unveiled three new models as part of its upcoming Gemini X series.

The new computers all feature 10 watt Intel Gemini Lake processors and compact designs, with the computers measuring about 4.5″ x 4″ x 1.7″.

Features include four USB 3.0 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a microSD card reader, and 802.11ac WiFi.

Beelink says there will be three models:

Gemini X45 “Regular” with Celeron J4105/4GB RAM/64GB eMMC flash storage

Gemini X45 “Standard” with Celeron J4105/6GB RAM/128GB MSATA SSD

Gemini X55 “High” with Pentium Silver J5005/8GB RAM/128GB MSATA SSD

Each model features DDR4-2400 memory and the memory and processor are fixed to the motherboard, so only the mSATA SSD is upgradeable.

If you were hoping for a fanless system, you’re going to want to look elsewhere. The Beelink Gemini X series machines feature a copper heat sink and a fan.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

