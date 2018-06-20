Liliputing

Beelink Gemini X mini PCs with 10W chips coming soon

Another day, another set of mini PCs from Chinese device maker Beelink. Hot on the heels of the Beelink Gmini1, Beelink KB-G1 Game, and Beelink S2, the company has unveiled three new models as part of its upcoming Gemini X series.

The new computers all feature 10 watt Intel Gemini Lake processors and compact designs, with the computers measuring about 4.5″ x 4″ x 1.7″.

Features include four USB 3.0 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a microSD card reader, and 802.11ac WiFi.

Beelink says there will be three models:

  • Gemini X45 “Regular” with Celeron J4105/4GB RAM/64GB eMMC flash storage
  • Gemini X45 “Standard” with Celeron J4105/6GB RAM/128GB MSATA SSD
  • Gemini X55 “High” with Pentium Silver J5005/8GB RAM/128GB MSATA SSD

Each model features DDR4-2400 memory and the memory and processor are fixed to the motherboard, so only the mSATA SSD is upgradeable.

If you were hoping for a fanless system, you’re going to want to look elsewhere. The Beelink Gemini X series machines feature a copper heat sink and a fan.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

Kagnon
Kagnon
AMD APUs would have been great.

AMD APUs would have been great.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Max L L
Max L L
35W tdp isnt going to do that well in that setup.

35W tdp isnt going to do that well in that setup.

6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
Interesting
Guest
Interesting
No fanless? Well, poop.

Back to hoping that Zotac didn't botch the passive cooling system on their new little box.

No fanless? Well, poop.

Back to hoping that Zotac didn’t botch the passive cooling system on their new little box.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago