Asus ZenBook S UX391 coming June 11 for $1199

The latest premium thin-and-light laptop from Asus features a 13.3 inch, up to a 4K display, support for up to an Intel Core i7-8550U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of solid state storage.

It’s also a notebook that measures about half an inch thick and which has a starting weight of about 2.2 pounds.

The Asus ZenBook S UX391 features updated design and specs, and Asus says the laptop will be available from Amazon, B&H, and other retailers starting June 11th for $1199 and up.

Asus says the notebook has 5.9 bezels around the screen, giving the notebook an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. And it has an “Asus ErgoLift” hinge, which has the back of the lid resting below the keyboard when the notebook is opened, propping the keyboard up at a 5.5 degree angle for comfortable typing.

Lifting the back of the laptop up also helps with cooling: cool air is drawn in and then blown out through the hinge with the help of a new fan that features 71 blades and which Asus says “can move 13.4 percent more air than before,” allowing the notebook to run up to 5 degrees Celsius cooler than earlier ZenBook laptops.

Oh, and the laptop has bottom-facing stereo speakers, but that hinge means they’re lifted off the table when the notebook is in use, which should provide louder, clearer sound.

The laptop has two Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports, and one USB 3.1 Type-C port, plus a headset jack. You can use any of those ports for charging and/or display output (except the headset jack, obviously), and Asus says the notebook can handle up to two external 4K displays.

Asus opted for DDR3-21333 RAM instead of higher-speed memory because the company says it’s the “fastest available RAM that consumes the least amount of power.”

Speaking of power, the notebook has a 50 Wh battery for up to 13.5 hours of battery life (estimated), and support for fast charging.

Asus will offer the laptop with a choice of a Core i5-8250U or Core i7-8550U processor, and there are three display options:

  • 3840 x 2160 pixel touchscreen glossy display
  • 1920 x 1080 pixel glossy display
  • 1920 x 1080 pixel anti-glare screen

All three feature 100 percent sRGB color gamut.

Other features include a fingerprint sensor built into the touchpad, a backlit keyboard with 1.2mm key travel, Harman Kardon certified audio, PCIe Gen 3 x4 storage, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

 

Ilvee
Guest
Ilvee
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Chooses a lower speed ram because it consumes less power… Puts in a 4k screen in a 13″ laptop… I feel there is some sort of irony in there.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Member
P. Lis
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ohh tempting, love the design. Curious if it will be available in Canada.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago