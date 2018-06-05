Asus ZenBook S UX391 coming June 11 for $1199

The latest premium thin-and-light laptop from Asus features a 13.3 inch, up to a 4K display, support for up to an Intel Core i7-8550U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of solid state storage.

It’s also a notebook that measures about half an inch thick and which has a starting weight of about 2.2 pounds.

The Asus ZenBook S UX391 features updated design and specs, and Asus says the laptop will be available from Amazon, B&H, and other retailers starting June 11th for $1199 and up.

Asus says the notebook has 5.9 bezels around the screen, giving the notebook an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. And it has an “Asus ErgoLift” hinge, which has the back of the lid resting below the keyboard when the notebook is opened, propping the keyboard up at a 5.5 degree angle for comfortable typing.

Lifting the back of the laptop up also helps with cooling: cool air is drawn in and then blown out through the hinge with the help of a new fan that features 71 blades and which Asus says “can move 13.4 percent more air than before,” allowing the notebook to run up to 5 degrees Celsius cooler than earlier ZenBook laptops.

Oh, and the laptop has bottom-facing stereo speakers, but that hinge means they’re lifted off the table when the notebook is in use, which should provide louder, clearer sound.

The laptop has two Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports, and one USB 3.1 Type-C port, plus a headset jack. You can use any of those ports for charging and/or display output (except the headset jack, obviously), and Asus says the notebook can handle up to two external 4K displays.

Asus opted for DDR3-21333 RAM instead of higher-speed memory because the company says it’s the “fastest available RAM that consumes the least amount of power.”

Speaking of power, the notebook has a 50 Wh battery for up to 13.5 hours of battery life (estimated), and support for fast charging.

Asus will offer the laptop with a choice of a Core i5-8250U or Core i7-8550U processor, and there are three display options:

3840 x 2160 pixel touchscreen glossy display

1920 x 1080 pixel glossy display

1920 x 1080 pixel anti-glare screen

All three feature 100 percent sRGB color gamut.

Other features include a fingerprint sensor built into the touchpad, a backlit keyboard with 1.2mm key travel, Harman Kardon certified audio, PCIe Gen 3 x4 storage, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.